DIY Junkies, Score Craft Supplies From These 10 Stationery Stores

Most stationery stores house all of our basic needs, but what about when you need a specific-textured paper for that jazzy invite? Or, to fuel a DIY project like making a lamp, or perhaps an article of clothing? Here’s a set of stores from which you can buy all your art and craft supplies. 

Sitaram Stationers

If you’re an art student, or simply harbour a love for pretty paper, Sitaram will feel like Disneyland to you. They have an entire basement filled to the brim with paper in different colours and textures. There’s clay for pottery enthusiasts as well as a section dedicated to quirky knick-knacks such as mini furniture, 3D models etc.

J-5, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

Craft Adda

Distress markers, patterned paper, origami paper, paints, stencils, inks, fabrics, easels– they have it all. In addition, they have a section dedicated to embellishment such as buttons and ribbons to add to your artsy endeavours.

For more details and to shop online, click here.

    Itsy Bitsy

    Itsy Bitsy’s range of supplies can be inspiring even to the not-so-artistically inclined. They keep everything possible to facilitate scrapbooking, card-making and other such projects. Take your pick from an array of glitter glue, calligraphy tools and art supplies like paint palettes, spray-paints, markers etc. 

    You can shop online here or from their outlets (one is in Pitampura and another one is in Lajpat Nagar).

    C-55 & 56, Ground Floor, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

    Elite Store Stationers

    Elite caters to every single stationery need you may have. From plush leather notebooks to fancy pens to pottery tools—they store it all under one roof, saving you multiple trips. 

    C-104, Shopping Mall, Arjun Marg, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26-A, Gurgaon

    K.R. Stationers

    They have an entire section on the first floor just dedicated to paints. This just goes to illustrate the variety they carry. You can find a separate section for gifting items, and a section for paper of all kinds. If you’re looking for something specific, they may even order it for you.

    Follow them on Facebook, here

    E-40, Main Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

    Yash Stationers

    In a tiny corner of South Extension (behind Mehrasons Jewellers) lies a vast collection of stationery that you may not find in most regular stationery stores. We even found Japanese clay, textured papers, wooden croquis and more such offbeat products here. 

    A-26, Behind Mehra Sons Jewellers, South Extension 2, New Delhi

    Oxford Book & Stationers

    Our graphic designer swears by this store in Sector 26, Gurgaon, which may seem small and unassuming, but has everything you could possibly need for your next DIY project. 

    Qutab Plaza, N-7, DLF Phase 1, Sector 26, Gurgaon

    Craft Gully

    If you’re into quilling, Découpage, scrapbooking,crochet, candle-making, jewellery-making or taking up DIY projects for fun, this online store should definitely be on your radar. Their variety is astounding, and we’re sure you won’t be able to stop swooning over it (We couldn’t help ourselves either).

    To shop, click here

    Crafters Corner

    This shop in Najafgarh has an exhaustive variety. We hear that they have fabric flowers, glitters, quilling materials and even fake grass! You can read more about the store here

    63/24, B-Block, Rama Marg, Najafgarh Road Industrial Area, New Delhi

    Big Stationery Mart

    If you didn’t already know, Nai Sadak is a heaven for stationary hoarders, especially since everything is cheaper than other places. Here, we found this awesome store to stock up on our artsy stash. You can read all about their collection here

    4451, Nai Sadak, Chawri Bazar, New Delhi

