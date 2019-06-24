Stationery Shopping? These 10 Stores In Gurgaon Will Have Everything

From handmade paper (which starts at INR 30) to leather notebooks, Elite is your one-stop-shop for all stationery requirements in Gurgaon. This Arjun Market stationery shop keeps office supplies, paints, whiteboards and canvases in various sizes. Every artist and stationery enthusiast should definitely visit this place, if they haven’t already.

Don’t hesitate to ask for discounts as they are more than willing to give them.

Timings: 11 am–8.30 pm