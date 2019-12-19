Staycation In Jaipur? Book Your Stay At This Beautiful Hotel, Blue Bed

Hostels

Blue Beds

Jaipur, Rajasthan
4.7

B-16, Bhawani Singh Road, Durgadas Colony, Ashok Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Fabulous place to stay! Really enjoyed my stay at Blue Bed. The place is super clean, fresh and modern looking. It feels safe and everything works pretty well. Staff were super friendly and helpful, nothing was too much trouble. The food provided was yummy. The suite was really comfy and I loved having my own swing and space, I went on the walking tour which I felt was a great introduction to Jaipur. You've got to stay here!

Service and food

₹500 - ₹1,000

Big Group

