Stay In Domes & Cottages At This Stunning Eco Resort In The Hills!

If you're the kind of person who'd brave the chilly winds and run off to the hills any chance they get, this eco resort should be on your must-stay-here list. Carnoustie Himalayan Eco Resort, with its straightforward name, is situated in Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh—7000 feet above sea level. Their USP? They've got domes—made with deodar wood—and cottages with views of the Giri stream to stay inside. Both of those come with cosy interiors and attached washrooms. The whole place is surrounded by a cover of Deodar trees, short treks, scenic views of the snow-capped Churdhaar peak, and the Giri River close enough for you dip your feet in and just hang out. Moreover, the food they serve here is completely organic and is made with ingredients they grow themselves! They also organise treks, walks, yoga classes, and other activities for when you're feeling pumped up. The price per nights starts at INR 7,000 per night and includes breakfast.