Stay In The Lap Of Parvati River In Kasol!

So this is situated in Kullu district in a village named Baladhi in Jari. You can find this on MakeMyTrip by the name Parvati River Cottage. They provide camping services too. They've got in house food service, they cook homemade food in their kitchen. This place will work for you best if you want to forget the world you come from for a few days or weeks or even months. 😁 The place is budget friendly and provides different variants of rooms for all pockets. You may even get an experience of small treks here as the owner organises them and takes you along. 😍 It's built on the river Parvati which you can never get bored of. The best part is that the sound of the river flowing and it's water gushing, splashing and hitting over the rocks will never leave your ears once you leave the place. The view will stay green as it is, in your eyes forever. ♥️ Trust me when I say that Parvati River Cottage is situated in heaven with the best view ever.