Aahana: An Eco-Friendly Resort With The Promise Of Luxury

While Aahana Resort is definitely a luxury stay, they pride themselves on being an eco-resort. The resort has one of the biggest sewage treatment plants in the country! 100 per cent of their water is recycled, and mostly used for agricultural purposes. They’ve planted around 4,000 trees {the land was previously barren} and grow a lot of vegetables and lettuce. Kids are welcome to choose their own vegetables.

When it comes to food, there is close to no wastage. If they have eggs leftover from breakfast, they make egg curry for lunch, idlis are converted into a fried idli salad etc. And if all else fails, the staff is more than happy to consume the food.

Plus, they also have their resident cows who provide you with thick, healthy, fresh milk every morning.

What we truly admire them for is their staff- instead of poaching hotel management staff from across the country, they made an effort to hire locals and train them.