Unmarried & Looking For Privacy? This Hotel Startup Will Have Your Back

Hotels with a difference: StayUncle helps young couples book rooms with ease, and with no judgement whatsoever. If you and your S.O. happen to be locals in a city, and you happen to be unmarried, and you happen to need a hotel room, well things are certainly looking better for you.

Gone are the days when two (consenting, might we add) adults needed to beg favours from friends or skulk around in cars. Enter StayUncle, a Delhi-based start-up that has collaborated with various hotels across the country (Delhi and Gurgaon too) and that allows couples to book rooms with their local ID's.

StayUncle has also introduced a Love Kit at some of their hotels (It is a complimentary kit). Keeping with the times, they also have hotels that allow unmarried same-sex couples to book a room and enjoy some privacy.

You can book a room at any of the StayUncle hotels in four check-in and check-out times, which are 10 AM - 7 PM, 1 PM - 6 PM, 6 PM - 9 PM, and 9 PM - 10 AM or for single/multiple days. Prices at StayUncle start from INR 899.

