Set in the narrow alleys of Chandni Chowk, Haveli Dharampura is a spacious, lavish escape in the heart of the city. The building dates back to 1887, and has retained the old world charm of Delhi while incorporating modern sensibilities and a contemporary aesthetic. With 14 beautiful rooms, a stunning terrace view of Jama Masjid, Gurudwara Sis Ganj and Red Fort, an authentic culinary dining experience {including chaat and kebabs} and a host of unique and interesting services including Kathak nights, kite flying – this is one staycation you can’t resist booking right away.
#StaycationGoals: We're Heading To Old Delhi For The Perfect Weekend
Hotels
- Room Rent: ₹ 14000
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
Rooms You Can't Get Enough Of
The haveli has retained the magnificent architectural structure and the heritage of the building, while ensuring that each and every room showcases traditional style with modern design. A heritage traveller’s dream , the three categories of room – Shahjahan Suites , Diwan-e-khas & Jharokha Rooms feature traditional interior designs within the shell of modern amenities . The royal pampering will ensure that you are numb of the street hullabaloo and adrift to discovering the stories of the haveli.
A Classical Experience
The Mughal era vibe is strongly celebrated and nurtured at the haveli, with classical Kathak to be experienced every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Get mesmerised by the rhythmic and graceful performances of Kathak set amidst the impressive backdrop of the haveli, and feast on the seven course chef’s tastingmenu that has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options {including the recently launched kebab menu}.
#CoupleGoals
Getting hitched and want a dazzling pre-wedding photo shoot? Then your destination awaits within the lanes of Chandni Chowk. Celebrate your new start together with the influences of Mughal architecture, and stun the world with the backdrop of Jama Masjid in your photographs. Bonus? All public spaces within the hotel are accessible to the couple during this shoot {timings for the shoot are 10am – 6pm}. They also treat you with lunch or dinner within the booking price, so you two can spend some meaningful quality time together, in between the hectic wedding planning schedule.
Calling All You Party People
Planning a small get-together or a birthday gathering? Hosting out of town friends for a soiree or a large family dinner? The haveli can be your one-stop party spot, no matter the occasion. With their extensive offerings, intricate architecture and pleasing landscaping, unite your loved ones in a scenic spot and make it a memorable event for all. You can also book the entire rooftop for a private party.
Lunch It Up
We can all unanimously agree that Sundays are for lazy lunches in a delightful ambience, pleasant hospitality and of course, delicious food. How about adding in a chef’s tasting menu and experiencing local delicacies amongst the regal arches of Delhi? On from 12pm to 3pm, go ahead and book an intoxicating meal experience.
All Under One Roof
A staycation that ensures you experience all of Delhi under one roof? Yes, please! With other exciting and interesting services – including kite flying while enjoying a lavish three-course high tea and taking in the breathtaking sunsets to musical evenings, the haveli has it all. If you’re looking for dulcet tunes and soothing Hindustani classical music, head to the haveli on Tuesday and Thursday for performances and relish your musical dining experience. This is one cosy meal that makes for a special memory. So if you’re looking to experience the city in a royal setting, look no further than Haveli Dharampura – your staycation destination within the city. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, a family holiday or just an unforgettable mini vacay with your friends, get swept away in the magic of Old Delhi. For reservations, call on 011-23261000, write to reservations@havelidharampura.com or visit their website. Make sure you follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for exciting updates.
Also On Haveli Dharampura
Hotels
- Room Rent: ₹ 14000
- Nearest Metro Station: CHANDNI CHOWK
Comments (0)