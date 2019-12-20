StaycationGoals: We're Heading To Old Delhi For The Perfect Weekend

A staycation that ensures you experience all of Delhi under one roof? Yes, please! With other exciting and interesting services – including kite flying while enjoying a lavish three-course high tea and taking in the breathtaking sunsets to musical evenings, the haveli has it all. If you’re looking for dulcet tunes and soothing Hindustani classical music, head to the haveli on Tuesday and Thursday for performances and relish your musical dining experience. This is one cosy meal that makes for a special memory. So if you’re looking to experience the city in a royal setting, look no further than Haveli Dharampura – your staycation destination within the city. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, a family holiday or just an unforgettable mini vacay with your friends, get swept away in the magic of Old Delhi. For reservations, call on 011-23261000, write to reservations@havelidharampura.com or visit their website. Make sure you follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for exciting updates.