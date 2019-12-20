Modelled after children’s museums around the world, Stellar Children’s Museum is an indoor, interactive, play-based museum. They also offer birthday packages.
The Stellar Children's Museum Has Opened In Greater Noida
So Much To See
The museum has seven galleries, each dedicated to different interests like science, arts & craft, motor skills and so on.
There’s Invent It {explore gravity and magnetism}, Splash It {play with the way water moves}, Create It {learn about the visual arts}, Explore It {jump and crawl through a forest}, Discover It {explore different cultures from around the world}, Live It {role play and problem solving} and Build It {create different things}.
So Much To Do
Your children will see ad experience things like, learning how a wind tunnel is formed, painting on glass windows, building their own rollercoasters {whaaa!}, and spend the entire day learning and playing. What more could you ask for?
PS: Yes, this is the same Stellar Children’s Museum that used to be in Gurgaon, but has now shifted to Greater Noida.
