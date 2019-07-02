Stirring Classic Nostalgia With Exemplary Dishes At Pra Pra Prank

Let’s be honest! Stirring up classic nostalgia in a new avatar is what excites us especially when it comes to food. It is the juxtaposition of the new with the old, kindling the sweet, old food memories with the freshness and innovation of today’s fancy culinary techniques and gadgets. With the new menu at Pra Pra Prank, Chef Harangad Singh captures the heart and tongue ( read palate) of his patrons with an array of skillfully prepared dishes. It’s a clever elucidation of modern fanfare on traditional recipes. Start with burnt garlic soup that ferries you to the eateries in Park Street, Kolkata where Sino- Indian cuisine originated. The snow pea salad with Goma dressing is freshness in a bowl. Water chestnuts, Thai chillies, snow peas, Goma (sesame) dressing and milkmaid, collect together to exemplify umami in every bite. The prank Aaloo Tikki is not to be missed. Immersed in a cold green mint-coriander soup it’s tangy and the best thing you’ve had since the lip-smacking aloo Tikki chaat from Chandni Chowk. Don’t shy away from ordering the dim sum. The chicken herb dumpling and spicy mushroom dumpling need a “scoop and puncture” for the broth to penetrate inside and add some juiciness to every bite. The sushi lovers can opt for the mango roll and the miso marinated crispy salmon roll. I loved the meat Martaban, paneer live sizzler with my piping hot Mirchi parantha. Each bite offers a great mouthfeel, the meat soft and juicy, the flavours spot on. For one who is not a fan of Soan Papdi, I devoured a whole bowl of Chef Harangad’s Soan Papdi-Rasmalai dessert which has a thick, fluffy layer of Daulat ki chaat to make this sweet dish irresistible. I loved it! The toasted carrot cake comes with its surprising twist. Served with Gajrela and a scoop of caramel ice cream it’s an unusual combination but stacked with innovative deliciousness. Don’t miss it! Pra Pra Prank has a well-stocked bar. Don’t miss the bar’s glass door which showcases tiny liquor bottles as you enter. The cocktail menu is interesting and enlists some good wines too. I enjoyed my gin sour - a dry and citrusy balance between gin and lemon juice. Grab a seat near the windows to enjoy the outdoor views.