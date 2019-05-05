Stop By This New Korean Brand 'Mumuso' In South Extension!

All of us are fond of Korean brands, aren’t we? So, its time to be happy as another Korean brand has now opened its store in South Ex 2 market. Yes, you heard it right after brands like Miniso, Muji and Usupso we have “MUMUSO”. This is just one of those stores you will fell in absolute love with. The products that are sold here are just so affordable and amazing. As you enter the store the first thing that comes to your mind will be How Cute is this place? You will find a range of products at this store from backpack, wallet and sling bags to slippers, soft toys, and stationery. You will also find electronic items like headphones, USB wire, etc. For all the makeup lovers out there, you will find cute makeup brushes, hair brushes, beauty blender and many more. They will also soon be stocking up with skin care and makeup products at this store.