Stop By This Store For Chill AF Sneakers & Smart Brogues And Mules

Shoe Stores

The Shoe Garage

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

118-B, Near Asiad Village, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

That it has pretty much every type of shoe you can dream up. From cool, canvas sneakers to comfortable suede loafers, they've got quite a lot happening. What we loved best were their non-blingy Indianwear shoes, their comfy sliders and their extremely easy-to-wear sneakers. However, if you go in here on the lookout for anything from mules to pumps to strappy stilettos, you're bound to find it for a not-incredulous sum. While it's not exactly the season for it anymore, now might be a good time to check out their collection of boots (for better rates). Also, if you're big on bargain hunting, they have a clearance rack that's got some great discounts that's worth a gander. They also have a fairly vast collection of slingbacks and peep-toes. You'll see a fair few neutrals and metallics, but will be hard-pressed to find pop hues in the mix. Also, there are some great pieces, but also some really tacky pieces; so if you're not confident in your personal taste, please take a style-aware friend with you.

What Could Be Better

The store has a slightly rank smell, so you may not be able to spend a long time in there.

How Much Did It Cost

₹1000 - ₹3000

₹ ₹ ₹ 

