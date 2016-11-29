Stop the Presses And Soak Up Gurgaon's Coffee Culture

Di Ghent and it’s classically European ambience have been a consistent LBB favourite, but we simply had to cycle it back for this list. Fresh beans sourced from Karnataka work their way through an Arabica Vending coffee machine to produce a European coffee experience fit for the Indian palate.

Since they’re being so considerate, we’d recommend that you consider stopping over at the cosy Cross Point Mall outlet for their crema flaunting Doppio or a fiercely fragrant Cinnamon Cappucino.