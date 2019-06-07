Strawberry Lovers! Do Check Out This Village For Fresh Strawberries!

Beniwal Strawberry Village, established in 2001 is located about 35 km from the centre of the city Connaught Place, farmer Arvind Beniwal grows organic strawberries with the Yamuna waters. The sale of strawberries is highest in the months of February and March and people’s love from them is absolutely never-ending. This 20-acre farm has 5 different kinds of strawberries grown- Winter Down, Sweet Session, Winter Star, San Adrian, and Sweet Charlie. They have strawberries and strawberries plants, which means you can take home fresh strawberries to munch on. They supply high-quality Strawberry Plants, Strawberry Fruits, Frozen Strawberry, Strawberry Pulp and Strawberry Fruit Pulp. Isn’t that amazing! You can pick up strawberries directly from the farm or can even buy some of them in bulk to make jams, jellies, and squashes. Registered Office: C2/902 Kingswari Apartment TDI City, Kundli, Sonipat, Haryana Contact This No Before Heading: 93131 65390