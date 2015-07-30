Momos, Kathi Rolls, Chaat - Street Food in Alaknanda

Aloo puri, paneer pakore, samosas, jalebis and of course a plethora of mithai, Chandra Sweets has it all. There’s even a provision for gol gappas and aloo tikki right outside the shop, which is often frequented by the younger crowds.

Where: Main Alaknanda Market

Contact: 011 26027384

Price: Starting at INR 30 for a plate of gol gappas