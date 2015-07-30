We’re all familiar with CR Park and its offering of street food. But a slightly less known area is its sister neighbourhood, Alaknanda, which in addition to its many colonies named after rivers {Godavari, Ganga, Kaveri} also boasts of some great eats at super low prices. Here’s what you can expect in and around Alaknanda Main Market. If you’re taking the metro, get off at Kalkaji and take a rick.
Momos, Kathi Rolls, Chaat - Street Food in Alaknanda
Chandra Sweets
Aloo puri, paneer pakore, samosas, jalebis and of course a plethora of mithai, Chandra Sweets has it all. There’s even a provision for gol gappas and aloo tikki right outside the shop, which is often frequented by the younger crowds.
Where: Main Alaknanda Market
Contact: 011 26027384
Price: Starting at INR 30 for a plate of gol gappas
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Madhu Van
We don’t know if the pun was intended, but Madhuvan is a Chinese van boasting special chowmein, chopsuey, momos and soups.
Where: Opposite Godavari Apartments, Gate 1
Contact: 011 26034342
Price: INR 150 for two
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Drums of Heaven Xpress
Serving an array of Chinese and Thai delights, Drums of Heaven Xpress is a takeaway place located at the gate of Nilgiri Apartments. Although you’re safe ordering pretty much anything off the menu from the soups to the chicken wings, the Thai Red Curry in particular is a universal favourite.
Where: 7, Nilgiri Shopping Complex
Contact: 011 40519575
Price: INR 900 for two people
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Baker’s Shoppee
After you’ve had your fill of spicy, the Baker’s Shoppee can seem quite inviting with its pastries. Nothing fancy here though, you’ll get the regular pineapple pastry done up in a mountain of cream. They also keep dosa and idli batter if you fancy a South Indian home-cooked meal.
Contact: +91 9312265507
Price: Starting at INR 40 per pastry
Dosa Inc
This South Indian food truck can be spotted around Alaknanda on weekends. Expect dishes from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh including dosa, idli, appam and a mean Mysore Masala Dosa.
There’s also a line of nameless stalls towards the back of the market, including a momo guy next to Planet Mobiles, who is known for his paneer momos, which sell at INR 40 for 10 momos, a fresh fruit juice stall, and a coffee {made in the machines one used to find at weddings in the old days} cum banta stall, and a pakora stall preparing moong dal pakoras by the dozen, under a sun umbrella.
Comments (0)