What Indian flavour palate would be complete without the right masalas and spices, both supplemented by unsanitary cooking conditions. Hello Indian street food, thank you for making our stomachs stronger. Not sure of it’s strength yet? Knock yourself out with our top picks, crowd sourced from Gurgaon Foodies, of all the places you can hit up.

PS: All price points are highly specific and skewed, and therefore will be missing in the following list. Please anticipate spending under 200 rupees per person, per place.

Sector 56 Market

Touted as the best place for street food, think samosaspakodas, noodles, momos, and kathi rolls, specifically in the Huda Market. There’s also the option of shawarmas, chinese hawker style huts, tandoori foods, and the customary South Indian haunts. Special shout out to Harish Bakery for their range of sweet nothings, and the cherry on the colloquial cake, the paan shop. PS: You’ll also find the Bengali style puchka, and tandoori momos.

Recommended by Arnab Bhattacharya, Abhilasha Jain, Ashoniya Puri, Susmita Nag and Rushi Gupta.

Sector 57, Outside HongKong Bazaar

For bhelpuri, momos, golgappas and chaat papri, and end it all with Om Sweets.

Recommended by Swati Puri

Old Gurgaon

So far untapped, and lost in the labyrinth of urban, high rising Gurgaon, Old Gurgaon is home to Ved Moth Kachauri, sunder bedmichaat stores and South Indian goodies, all of which you’ll be able to easily locate on New Railway Road. Keep an eye out for a chhole bhature wala, who sets up shop adjacent to the red coloured temple; he knows his game.

Recommended by Vickrham Vicky and Kriti Wadhwa

Sector 22 Market

Think of it as a melting pot of different regional, street foods. So, you got the Nepalese guys selling momos  french fries, the sole paanipuri vendor, and 2 juice stalls, popular for their shakes and juices. We hear a big glass of the banana milkshake is as good as a full meal.

Recommended by Costa D’Gosh

Vyapar Kendra, Sushant Lok

Most definitely bookmarked on the street food Gurgaon map, head on there for golgappas, chowmein, chhole bhature, dosas, bread pakoras, momos, dal pakoras, and put your hands together for the Frankie! For a sweet fix, make a visit to Shyam Sweets for its rabri and/or Alwar streets.

Recommended by Shivendu Mittal, Seema Sarin Singh, Rohit Agrawal, Priyanka Mehandru, Heena Azmi and Rushi Gupta

Central Arcade Market {Opposite Sahara Mall}

The momos and dosas from this particular haunt come highly recommended. Some {or one} is of the opinion, Gurgaon’s best chana kulcha wala operates from out of here.

Recommended by Aalok Wadhwa

Sadar Bazaar, Gurgaon

For a taste of the original bedmi puri aloo, halwa kachori and sabzi. Must try the chhole bhature at Balaji restaurant, and the bedmi puri/kachori at SONU Bedmi.

Recommended by Lvanika Parti Marwaha and Ashish Gupta

Park Plaza

This one is for them nocturnal folk, who venture out looking for food after hours. The parantha wala, opposite Park Plaza Hotel {Huda Circe}, serves the best stuffed paranthas, where stuffings include aloo pyaaz, aloo, gobhi, paneer and egg, all coming perfectly together with a dollop of butter and plenty of pickle.

Recommended by Anupama Purohit and Arnab Bhattacharya

New Colony, Kishnu di Hatti

So, KDH, as you Gurgaonwalas popularly refer to it, seems to do a lot of street food justice. We hear great things about the samosa/tikki chhole, the Mangle ki Kulfe, the burgers at Pappu Chaat Bhandar and the soya chaap {opposite burger express}.

Recommended by Manish Kalra and Ashish Gupta

For more discussions on food in Gurgaon, request to join Gurgaon Foodies, here.
Alternatively, check out their website here.