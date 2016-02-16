5 Spots for Exceptional Street Food on Ansari Road, Daryaganj

One fine day, our LBB Insider Bhavika decided to stray off the Chandni Chowk path and discover street food in another part of north Delhi. These are her findings from Ansari Road, Daryaganj.

How to get there: Get off at the ITO metro station, and then take a rickety rickshaw ride/bus ride. There is a very famous and iconic theatre named Golcha. If Golcha is to your left, take the first right and you are on Dayanand Marg. Keep going straight, and at the T-point it joins Ansari Road.

All you need is an appetite, a willing friend who loves food and a minimal amount of money.