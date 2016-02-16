5 Spots for Exceptional Street Food on Ansari Road, Daryaganj

Ansari Road

Daryaganj, New Delhi

Ansari Road, Daryaganj, New Delhi

  • Nearest Metro Station: CHAWRI BAZAR

One fine day, our LBB Insider Bhavika decided to stray off the Chandni Chowk path and discover street food in another part of north Delhi. These are her findings from Ansari Road, Daryaganj.

How to get there: Get off at the ITO metro station, and then take a rickety rickshaw ride/bus ride. There is a very famous and iconic theatre named Golcha. If Golcha is to your left, take the first right and you are on Dayanand Marg. Keep going straight, and at the T-point it joins Ansari Road.

All you need is an appetite, a willing friend who loves food and a minimal amount of money.

Sardarji Puri Chola Wale

The man at the counter {Bhagwan Singh} grins at us and says that everyone comes to ask about his food. After tasting it, we don’t wonder why. A tasty, spicy plate of two puris with chole are what people come here for between 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Actually called Jeha Caterers, everyone fondly knows this shop by the eponymous name of Sardarji.  He has more to offer: Aloo kachori {for INR 10} which is crushed kachori lathered with aloo ki sabzi, some green chutney and sweet chutney; paneer pakora; raj kachori; bread pakora amongst others. He also sells sweets like gulab jamun, gajar ka halwa; it varies according to the season.

#LBBTip: The puri chole sells out by 12.30pm so get there in time for a hearty breakfast.

Price: INR 30 {for one plate}

Where: Main Ansari Road, Daryaganj, opposite Juneja Dairy

Contact: +91 9717031008

Samose Wali Dukaan

The Samose Wali Dukaan has reigned supreme in Daryaganj since India’s independence. Apart from a flavour of history, you get the most delicious samosas here.

You aren’t spoilt for choice: Aloo and matar are the two types of samosas available, but you take what you get, and you won’t walk away disappointed, we promise. Breaking a samosa with one hand, the man spreads a variety of chutneys on to it, and the moment you bite into one, there is an explosion of flavours in your mouth.

Price: INR 10 for one samosa

Where: District Institute of Education & Training. Ask anyone for the samosa shop, and you’ll find it.

Timings: Around 3.30pm – 6.30pm

Guptaji ki Mashoor Pav Bhaji

For your inner Mumbaikar {we know it’s there}, you can find the Bombay staple and what we may call a wonderful invention—the vada pav—at this shop. They also serve the quintessential yet essential Delhi street foods: Pav bhaji, sev puri and bhelpuri as well.

 Price: INR 50 for pav bhaji, and the other food between between INR 30 – 40

Where: Shop number 9, Dayanand Road

Contact: +91 9891716262

Aloo Tikki and Aloo Chaat

What chaat experience is complete without these tikkis? We went to this stall, and watched as he spooned huge dollops of fresh green chutney and sweet chutney {saunt} on to the tikkis. The green chutney was a bit on the spicier side when we last visited, so ask him to alter it according to your spice tolerance levels. They also sell momo, aloo chaat and gol gappe here.

Price: Both are available at INR 40 per plate

Where: If Golcha is behind you, this is among the sea of shops to the left of the road, opposite Marine Stores

Daulat ki Chaat at Rakesh Kumar, Baburam

Have you ever wanted to pick up a fluffy white cloud from the bright blue sky and pop it into your mouth, just to see what it tastes like?

Well, now you can. In the heart of old Delhi, you can have your cloud and eat it too: Say hello to Daulat ki Chaat. The name is somewhat misleading; it is a dessert, which tastes like something between the mix of cotton candy, vanilla ice cream and the aforementioned cloud. Made by whisking milk and cream, covering it with a light muslin cloth, and leaving it overnight, Daulat ki Chaat is formed with the help of winter dew drops.

This is a seasonal dessert, which is only available during the winter months in a few areas in old Delhi, with around 30 vendors selling it. One place we can vouch for is Rakesh Kumar, Baburam’s stall.

As all things hard to get, this dessert certainly has its appeal! Super light, after a heavy day of eating on Ansari Road, it won’t make you want to collapse, but will make you feel lighter, if that is even possible.

#LBBTip

It lasts for around 12 few hours before deflating, {a vanishing dessert? Remind us the next time we go on a diet}, so it’s a good idea to eat it on the spot. You can also take away small boxes for fellow foodies at home. It usually disappears around Holi, so go grab your plates now!

Price: INR 40 {for a small plate}; take-away boxes start from INR 70

Where: It is a five-minute walk away from the samosa shop, and is near the official Prakasha Books building

Contact: +91 9654331721

Apart from these, you’ll see a cart with sweet potatoes being sold by the plate, and perhaps you’ll chance upon another vendor selling warm peanuts, spiced chips and popcorn. You’ll also catch a glimpse of fresh guava being sliced here and there, and glassfuls of fresh juice being poured.

It’s a good world for the food lovers, it is.

