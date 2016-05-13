#LBBPicks: Where To Go Street Shopping In Delhi

One of the many good things about Delhi is its collection of some awesome street markets, where the stores & showrooms take a backseat, and unnamed stalls & makeshift shops run the show. If you’re open to stepping away from the malls and posher markets and take a step into the crowded gallis, where bargaining is the name of the game, there’s a good chance you’re going to find something that’s going to make your day.

We’re giving you our picks of the best places to go street shopping in Delhi. Take a look.

Sarojini Nagar

Easily our favourite destination {like, in the entire world} for street shopping, Sarojini Nagar is the place where wardrobes can get a makeover for an entire season in under INR 3,000. No, we kid you not—we’ve done it many times in our college days.

The lanes give you access to surplus clothing meant for export, which means you are very likely to find apparel from Zara, Forever 21, or on occasion, even an Indian designer, for a fraction of their  in-store prices. Also, lots of amazing leather bags and shoes you can score here.

#LBBTip: If you get the chance, plan your visit on an early weekday morning, when the crowds are thin and shopkeepers are desperate to make their first sale—so you’ll get a great bargain.

Nearest Metro Station: INA

    Majnu Ka Tila

    This Tibetan refugee camp is quite a popular spot for North Campus students to hang out at. You’ll find a few nice stores right at the entrance of the colony selling really trendy clothes, bags, shoes {lots of shoes!} here. But more than the shopping, it’s the experience of walking down the lanes and getting a glimpse at the life of the refugees who’ve built their lives here that fascinates us.

    You can even shop for pretty silver and artificial jewellery, souvenirs and prayer items from Tibet, and really unusual, but authentic Tibetan grocery as well.

    Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya

      Lajpat Nagar

      If you’ve got to shop for Indian wear that’s got very little to do with any kind of shaadi, Lajpat Nagar is the place to head to. You’ll find lanes full of semi-stitched, unstitched fabrics, as well as loose fabrics. There are plenty of stores selling hair accessories, bangles, juttis, and jewellery too.

      A few of our favourites: Ghoonghat Dupatta for dupattas and stoles, KC Creations and Ramjisons for a giant range of fabrics, and Dolma Aunty Momos for yummy momo.

      #LBBTip: Best to rely on metro services if you’re going over the weekend, when getting a parking spot or an auto back home can become a nightmare.

      Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar

        Kamla Nagar

        North Campus students’ favourite hang-out spot, Kamla Nagar is where broke college students head to when shopping at Zara or H&M seems like a distant dream {don’t worry guys—your time will come soon}.

        If you want some regular kurtas and kurtis for your wardrobe, there are a few stores where you can score them at a good price. You can even pick up junk jewellery, hair accessories, and sunglasses here.

        Nearest Metro Station: Vishwavidyalaya

          Janpath

          For all things desi like jhumkas, juttis, and jholas, make way to the streets of Janpath, were you’ll plenty of those. Want some cheap but trendy sunglasses? You’ll find those here too.

          We’d steer away from the regular clothes being sold here because you’d get better stuff at better prices at Sarojini Nagar, TBH. You might find some gorgeous embroidered skirts, tops, and bedspreads here if you’re lucky. You can also find some really nice decorative lanterns for your home.

          Nearest Metro Station: Janpath

            Gaffar Market

            Primarily known for its supply of duplicate phone parts and repair work, Gaffar Market {some even call it Jugaad Market} has quite a bit to offer when it comes to T-shirts, jackets, and footwear for men as well.

            Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh

              Palika Bazaar

              You can get pirated movies, CDs, and video games, plus lots of cheap, second-hand cameras, mobile phones, video game platforms, and accessories here. This is the best place to strike a bargain, as the shopkeepers would rather move stock than have it gather dust on the shelves.

              We hear Clydes is a popular store to for apparel, footwear, and accessories, for both men and women.

              Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk

                Paharganj

                For leather chappals, bags, and gorgeous junk jewellery, hit up the {somewhat shady} streets of Paharganj, where you’ll find plenty to choose from and for quite cheap. To take back a little bit of the hippie culture, you can grab some harem pants, T-shirts with Lord Shiva prints, and much more too.

                Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg

                  Dilli Haat

                  For everything handicraft and handloom from any part of the country, Dilli Haat should be your go to place. From sarees, jewellery, bags, shoes, this is an ethnic haven for all those who love to dress up and decorate the desi way.

                  Oh, also don’t miss out on all the amazing food you can eat here!

                  Nearest Metro Station: INA

