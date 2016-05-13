LBBPicks: Where To Go Street Shopping In Delhi

Easily our favourite destination {like, in the entire world} for street shopping, Sarojini Nagar is the place where wardrobes can get a makeover for an entire season in under INR 3,000. No, we kid you not—we’ve done it many times in our college days.

The lanes give you access to surplus clothing meant for export, which means you are very likely to find apparel from Zara, Forever 21, or on occasion, even an Indian designer, for a fraction of their in-store prices. Also, lots of amazing leather bags and shoes you can score here.

#LBBTip: If you get the chance, plan your visit on an early weekday morning, when the crowds are thin and shopkeepers are desperate to make their first sale—so you’ll get a great bargain.

Don’t know your way around Sarojini? Check this out.

Nearest Metro Station: INA