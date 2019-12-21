Make Colourful String Art Pieces At This Workshop In Lajpat Nagar

String Art Workshop, Cha Bar, Lajpat Nagar

₹ 1700 only

Sat | 21 Dec, 2019

11:30 AM - 2:00 PM

Cha Bar

Address: A-10, Veer Savarkar Marg, Block A, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

What's Happening

If you've been wanting to beautify your space for the longest time, now's the perfect time. On 21st December, RoSa Artistry is organising a string art workshop where you can make the prettiest of artworks for your space.

String art is the arrangement of colourful threads that will be strung between the nails hammered onto a wooden base to make cutest of the designs and motifs. Since Christmas is around the corner, at this workshop, you will get to make Christmas-y string art boards of size 10x10 inches.

So, go and register ASAP!

How's The Venue

The workshop will take place at Cha Bar in Lajpat Nagar. Lajpat Nagar on the pink and violet line is the closest metro station. 

Pro-Tip

The cost of the workshop, i.e. INR 1700 includes the cost of all the material and F&B by Cha Bar.

Price

₹1700 only

