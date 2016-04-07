Summer is upon us, and what better way to beat the heat than to head on over to one of Delhi’s all-in-one spaces to chill and grab a bite post the college day? Yes we mean the malls, and the ones in Saket to be specific.
The Student's Guide To Budget Eating At The Saket Malls
Burger King
With their American-style live kitchen behind the ordering counter, Burger King has some of the best burgers in town {on a budget}. Both vegetarians and non-vegetarians are spoilt for choice with offerings such as the Whopper, in the variant of your pick. We do have to say, these are nothing like the Whoppers you get abroad, and there’s a chance you’ll walk away sorely disappointed.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Haldiram’s
Traditional, efficient and consistent- what more do you want? Whether you’re looking at north or south Indian quick bites or desi Chinese and continental food, visit Haldiram’s for food that is delicious and pocket friendly at the same time.
When you’re in the mood for more than a snack, you can also enjoy a proper meal; opt for their thali, Chhole Bhature or the Raj Kachori.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Pita Pit
Want to eat something that pleases your taste buds, but is healthy at the same time? Well, look no further than Pita Pit for pita pockets stuffed with your choice of vegetables, sauces, spreads and meats. They also have salad bowls for when you’re ducking the carbs, all fully customisable.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
