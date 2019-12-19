Stuffed Parathas & Yummy Pakodas Are The Perfect Weekend Breakfast!

Are you a Paratha Lover? If your answer is yes, then plan-up your coming Sunday morning with your gang to this place to make it perfect. MOPP-Mad Over Parathas & Pakodas is a cosy place in Gurgaon Sec 31. The place has Aloo, Gobhi, Onion, Mushroom, Matar, Mooli, Methi, Palak, Paneer & Spring Onion with a twist. You also get fusion parathas like Indo-China Paratha, Thai Style Paratha, Italian Paratha, Mixed nut Paratha and more. Health-conscious people this place also have a healthy filling like Broccoli, Soya, Sprouts, Quinoa, Seven Grain and even Beetroot. MOPP offers great quality and unique variants to its customers. As the name suggests you also get Pakoda both in Veg and Non-Veg category. Some special ones are Egg Pakoda, Mad Cocktail Pakoda, Cheese Ball, Butter Chicken, Mutton Keema and Maggi Pakoda. You add to this you can also order Curries like Dal Makhani, Veg Keema, Egg Curry and Mutton Curry. Since they are open from 8 AM to 2 AM this place is spot-on for Breakfast and even late-night cravings. So, go ahead and check this place, guys!!