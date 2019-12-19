Fresh Breads & Cruffins From Suchali’s Are Now Available At This New Spot

Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse has been making all the right noises for the past year and we’re super happy to share that they’re now serving at The Common Room (TCR) in Dhanmill Compound.

The thought of digging into freshly baked croissants and coffee cruffins while exploring divergent ideas and listening to status-quo disrupters at TCR has got us real excited.

So, grab a whole lot of baked goodness (don’t miss the olive sourdough) the next time you’re at Dhanmill and marvel at the magic that is Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse.

The baked treats start at INR 150 and the timings are 10:30 AM - 6:30 PM.