These Homemade Preserves Are All About Food, Farming And Fun

Sue's Homemade Preserves is an artisan producer of Gourmet Jams, Jellies, Fruit Drinks, Pickles, Chutneys and Sauces. All products are lovingly created from vintage recipes. Sue's inspiration came from her organic orchard 'Serendipity', which is nestled in a serene pine and oak forest, dotted with wild rose ramblers, golden raspberry bushes and numerous traditional Himalayan herbaceous plants and roots. Located in Garhwal, Uttarakhand, at a height of approximately 6000 ft. above sea level, and overlooking snow-laden Himalayan peaks, Sue's 'Serendipity', became the starting point of Sue's passion for making homemade jams, chutneys, pickles and preserves, largely sourced from the produce of 'Serendipity'. It is more than apt to say that " It all started Serendipitously "! Sue is proud to say that all products are handcrafted using only the freshest natural/organic ingredients, and contain no artificial flavours or colours. Products are created from seasonal fruits and vegetable and hence the range is dynamic and depends upon the availability of the season. Our mission is to re-create Grandma’s recipes, which are lovingly curated from family archives. It’s all about Food, Farming and Fun!