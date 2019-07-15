Enjoy The Best Of Music & Mysticism At These Sufi Nights In Delhi

When it comes to Sufi music, our city sure can present a show. Here’s our list of Delhi’s Sufi nights where you can indulge in the mystique and vivacity of this great culture and its music.

S-Bar & Restaurant - Shalom

Their trendy decor, as well as delicious selection of Middle Eastern tapas including Kibbeh, Cheese Sambosik, Falafel, and Babaganoush makes this a great place to relax at after work.

When: Wednesday

Bars

Shalom - S Bar & Restaurant

4.2

N-10, 1st Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Cafe 27

Cafe 27 provides Sufi music, tasty food, and drinks that are just right at pocket-friendly prices. We recommend you book a table because on Sufi nights, the place is generally packed.

When: No fixed day; Check out their FB page to stay updated with all of their Sufi Night events. 

Cafes

Cafe 27

26, Kailash Colony Market, Kailash Colony, New Delhi

Adda by Striker

This place is known for its music. From making you dance all night to getting you lost in the soothing sufi music, they do it all pretty well.

When: Wednesday

Pubs

Adda By Striker

4.2

SCO 24, 1st Floor, Main Market, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Gastronomica Kitchen & Bar

The dimly-lit interiors, the outdoor seating which overlooks the M-block market, and music by Kabir will have you feeling relaxed as you sip on amazing cocktails.

When: Wednesday

Casual Dining

Gastronomica Kitchen & Bar

4.1

M-55, 2nd Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

38 Barrack

Ambience makes or breaks a good Sufi session, and 38 Barrack has checked all the points on that list. Let the peaceful vibes, and healthy conversations commence while your favourite songs are sung live here.

When: No fixed day. Check out their FB page to stay updated with all of their Sufi Night events.

Bars

38 Barracks

4.2

M-38, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Radio Station

Unwind with a slice of pizza, a glass of lipsmacking cocktail and Sufi music every Wednesday at this club in Kailash Colony. Start a trend by making your weekdays better than the weekends here!

When: Wednesday

Bars

Radio Station

4.0

H-6, 2nd Floor, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Warehouse Café

A regular hangout place for people in CP,  Warehouse does fantastic events all week long. Sufi nights with a twist of the latest mixes finds its place on Thursdays, making you want to call in the weekend early.

When: No fixed day. Check out their FB page to stay updated with all of their Sufi Night events.

Lounges

Warehouse Cafe

4.1

D-19 & 20, 1st Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

The Darzi Bar & Kitchen

Designed as per a tailor theme, this place is always buzzing. In the afternoon, you can also take your laptop to work here.

When: Thursday

Bars

The Darzi Bar & Kitchen

4.0

H-55, 1st Floor, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

#OFF Campus

This one is a budget cafe targeting a student audience. If you are having a hectic week, come here every Wednesday to relax and listen to soulful Sufi music.

When: Wednesday

Casual Dining

#Off Campus

4.0

284, Opp. Sri Venkateshwara College, Satyaniketan, New Delhi

Decode

West Delhi folks, you don't have to travel too much for enjoying sufi music, drinks and amazing food because you get all of this at Decode in Rajouri Garden.

When: Friday

Casual Dining

Decode

4.0

J-2/1, BK Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

The Hook

Go to The Hook to drive away your Monday blues and make the most of a Sunday evening here with soulful sufi music and rooftop seating.

When: Sunday

Breweries

The Hook

4.1

SCO 30, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Cervesia

Cervesia is the place to hit up post a work meeting to unwind and let loose. You can also choose this place for a nice date with your significant other.

When: Wednesday

Pubs

Cervesia

4.0

SCO 22, 1st Floor, Sector 29, Gurgaon

