When it comes to Sufi music, our city sure can present a show. Here’s our list of Delhi’s Sufi nights where you can indulge in the mystique and vivacity of this great culture and its music.
Enjoy The Best Of Music & Mysticism At These Sufi Nights In Delhi
S-Bar & Restaurant - Shalom
Their trendy decor, as well as delicious selection of Middle Eastern tapas including Kibbeh, Cheese Sambosik, Falafel, and Babaganoush makes this a great place to relax at after work.
When: Wednesday
- Price for two: ₹ 2800
Cafe 27
Cafe 27 provides Sufi music, tasty food, and drinks that are just right at pocket-friendly prices. We recommend you book a table because on Sufi nights, the place is generally packed.
When: No fixed day; Check out their FB page to stay updated with all of their Sufi Night events.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Adda by Striker
This place is known for its music. From making you dance all night to getting you lost in the soothing sufi music, they do it all pretty well.
When: Wednesday
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Gastronomica Kitchen & Bar
The dimly-lit interiors, the outdoor seating which overlooks the M-block market, and music by Kabir will have you feeling relaxed as you sip on amazing cocktails.
When: Wednesday
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
38 Barrack
Ambience makes or breaks a good Sufi session, and 38 Barrack has checked all the points on that list. Let the peaceful vibes, and healthy conversations commence while your favourite songs are sung live here.
When: No fixed day. Check out their FB page to stay updated with all of their Sufi Night events.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Radio Station
Unwind with a slice of pizza, a glass of lipsmacking cocktail and Sufi music every Wednesday at this club in Kailash Colony. Start a trend by making your weekdays better than the weekends here!
When: Wednesday
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Warehouse Café
A regular hangout place for people in CP, Warehouse does fantastic events all week long. Sufi nights with a twist of the latest mixes finds its place on Thursdays, making you want to call in the weekend early.
When: No fixed day. Check out their FB page to stay updated with all of their Sufi Night events.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The Darzi Bar & Kitchen
Designed as per a tailor theme, this place is always buzzing. In the afternoon, you can also take your laptop to work here.
When: Thursday
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
#OFF Campus
This one is a budget cafe targeting a student audience. If you are having a hectic week, come here every Wednesday to relax and listen to soulful Sufi music.
When: Wednesday
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Decode
West Delhi folks, you don't have to travel too much for enjoying sufi music, drinks and amazing food because you get all of this at Decode in Rajouri Garden.
When: Friday
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
The Hook
Go to The Hook to drive away your Monday blues and make the most of a Sunday evening here with soulful sufi music and rooftop seating.
When: Sunday
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
Cervesia
Cervesia is the place to hit up post a work meeting to unwind and let loose. You can also choose this place for a nice date with your significant other.
When: Wednesday
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Comments (0)