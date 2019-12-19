Order A Batch Of Gooey Old Monk Brownies From This Gurgaon-Based Home Baker

Not so long ago, there was a universe where cupcakes didn’t exist. Before the meteoric rise of the cupcake, there was the brownie. The exotic import, not exactly a tea cake, nor did it fall under the vague title of ‘pastry,’ was all we wanted, before it morphed into the ubiquitous rock-hard square found at every nukkad coffeeshop.

Love like that doesn’t disappear, no matter how many red velvets sweep us away. And while the brownie is everywhere to be found, none of us know where to go when we really want one.

When a full-time Google employee couldn’t Google her way to an answer, she decided to take the matter {and batter} into her own hands. Having watched her aunt run a successful bakery in Pune, Saiba knew she could learn a trick or two when deciding to dedicate her spare time to baking these babies.