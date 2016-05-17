Suit Up With Bespoke Menswear From Mr. Fox

Tucked away in Meherchand Market lies Mr. Fox. Their in-store options are abundant—you can buy one of many shirts, jackets, blazers, ties and even designer pocket squares. But where they really excel is their bespoke service.

You can order your own suit {or jacket} and have it made exactly to your specifications; the good folks at Mr. Fox will assign you a personal advisor, who will delve into the exact details of your piece one-on-one. This way even an individual who isn’t a fashion expert {which, lets face it, can be many of us}, but still knows what he wants, can get professional guidance to help them develop the outfit they had in mind.