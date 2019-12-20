Try The Rose Kulfi From Kuremal Mohanlal Kulfiwale In Chawri Bazaar To Beat The Heat!

Kuremal Mohanlal Kulfiwale, which is a much celebrated and "talk of the town" kulfi shop in Chawri Bazaar, made my day yesterday. Not for its otherwise famous mango kulfi and fruit kullads, but for its rose or gulab kulfi. Oh my! What an absolute foodgasm. I wondered why mangoes are so hyped in summer when you have great options with the refreshing, soothing and aromatic taste of rose as a base ingredient for Indian desserts. This is a must-have in summer if you literally want to beat the heat. A highly concentrated natural rose flavour and taste with just the right amount of sweetness and creaminess, this was enough for me to declare it the queen of kulfis this season. While you can enjoy other flavours with same delight, don't go without trying this one out. It's a guaranteed love affair with roses!