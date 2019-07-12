This Summer, Deals Are Getting Hotter With The New Menu At Social

Who doesn't like good deals on liquor, especially if you're in a group or have a hearty appetite for spirits? The only issue with good deals in the capital is that they're usually available at slightly (or majorly) shady places. Unless you get lucky and find a venue that's both non-shady and super good with deals and I found just that and that too at Hauz Khas Village. Social HKV is one of the few venues that have been super safe, super delicious and super easy on the pocket and now they've gone a step further with great deals for summer. Nestled in a heritage building with a buzzing co-working space upstairs, Social HKV has a vintage, easy-going vibe that fits in well with long, languishing meals and a side of many many drinks. Hauz Khas Social serve huge portions and heady cocktails which ensure a good time whether you go for lunch or dinner. This summer, deals are getting hotter and at my favourite Social HKV. There are deals on beer buckets, shots and munchies as a part of the Summer Offer Menu. With special combo offers on draught beer which starts at Rs. 840/- with your choice of starter to pair with the beer. The deal doesn't end here, they have deals on assorted and Jaegerbomb shots. Buy 7 Jaegerbomb shots and get 2 shots on the house, how’s that for a party? So this summer, I plan to spend more time at Social HKV, it's not just the booze, the food is ideal for a round of drinks as well.