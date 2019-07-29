Office Is Too Cold? Cover Up In These Summer-Friendly Blazers

We've been freezing at office, and have hunted down summer blazers made by India's coolest brands. In fresh colours, lightweight and breathable materials, these are just the right amount of oversize, and look good over just about everything in your summer wardrobe. From classic and tailored to trendy and forward, we've founded something for everyone:
Solid Brown Longline Jacket
Nothing screams effortless dressing like a basic brown blazer, and when it's 82% OFF? No second guessing required. I personally love playing around with this casual number from Bohobi - it teams up well with all my basics, is just the right length, and the open jacket style helps avoid all that button fuss. If you're just looking for something to throw on without making you look twice your size - this lightweight jacket is a great pick!
Contrast Green And White Blazer
Grey Stripes Waterfall Front Jacket
Our colleagues have been rocking this trendy piece on repeat, and it looks so good. The light grey and white combination is super easy on the eyes, the padded shoulders make it look expensive and it goes with everything! You can wear it with your go-to denims, a white t-shirt and dress it up or down with accessories. Oh and it's on 50% OFF on LBB, so hurry!
Stripe Denim Blazer
A clean-cut denim blazer goes a long way (am I right?) and this uber-chic number is super functional. In fun tape binding and front pockets (yay!) - this one's a must-buy. The light blue tone screams summer like nothing else, plus in a 100% cotton, this one's real light on the skin too. Check out how influencer @shradha.malik styled it with her fav sneakers from LBB.
Chequered Plaid Blazer
It's so hard to pick a favourite, but this one's mine without a doubt. The classic checks look really elegant, and the green and blue spin? Pure genius. It's stitched with utmost precision and fits really well on all body types (they do sizes from XS-XL). And while I'm all for a matching pant suit, this one looks awesome with basic denims or your go-to work trousers.
