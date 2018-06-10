Bye-Bye Jeans: Get Summer-Friendly Pants From These 10 Places Instead

Founded by Madhavi and Sharad Ganeriwalla, this 20-year-old brand is paradise for summer clothes. Their loose fits, whites, pastels and bright hues make for comfy, breathable attire. Next time you’re near one of their stores, we suggest you take a peek; you might just find the perfect pair of linen pants.

Price: Starting at INR 1,600. Visit their website here and follow them on Facebook here.