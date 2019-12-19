Sunday Brunch? The Streat Is A Pretty Cafe To Hang Out With Your Big Group

Fast Food Restaurants

The Streat

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

M-11/A, Near DLF Square, DLF Phase 2, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

The Streat has a really pretty ambience and the aura is more than awesome. It is perfect for brunch with your gang or the loved ones and moreover the awesome food even makes it a better place. We can have a perfect weekend here without burning our pockets. The best part about the place is it is near to Cyber City.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

