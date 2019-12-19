The Streat has a really pretty ambience and the aura is more than awesome. It is perfect for brunch with your gang or the loved ones and moreover the awesome food even makes it a better place. We can have a perfect weekend here without burning our pockets. The best part about the place is it is near to Cyber City.
Sunday Brunch? The Streat Is A Pretty Cafe To Hang Out With Your Big Group
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Vodafone belvedere Rapid
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
