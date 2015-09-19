All-You-Can-Eat Brunches under 1,500 Bucks in Delhi & Gurgaon

With the alarming regularity with which we rush to brunch, it seems only wise to find some relatively economical options that allow us to indulge our appetites. Here’s where you can get a great Sunday brunch for INR 1,500 or less.

Gurgaon

Fresc Co

Asia Seven

Pirates of Grill

Short of grilling your own meat, take the easier way out and let Pirates of Grill stoke the coal. With six starters and 12 mains for vegetarians, and five starters and six mains for non-vegetarians {in addition to the veggie stuff}, it all comes down to the dozen or so types of dessert to wrap up the afternoon.

Pirates Of Grill

MGF Mega City Mall, Ground Floor, Shop 7-10, MG Road, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

Fresc Co

All you healthy people, this doesn’t have to be the day of sin! Thin crust pizzas and seven healthy mains are up for grabs, along with well-grilled mains, two soups, 14 salads and five starters. Yes, there is dessert {10 kinds} too, but hey! We ate responsibly before we got to this point, didn’t we?

Fresc Co

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, NH 8, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Asia Seven

If Pan-Asian is on your mind, you might want to skip over to Ambience Mall’s third floor and line up at the live sushi and khao suey counters that keep busy during Sunday brunch hours. If you’ve got room for more after unlimited rounds of those two, there’s soups, salads, starters, mains and desserts from the buffet.

Asia Seven

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, DLF Phase 3, Gurgaon

Dine-Esty

Okay yes, we can’t get enough of Chinese. Not after Friday night in, not after Saturday night out. We’ve always loved Dine-esty’s star dishes that never fail to hit the spot; get these along with soups and appetisers and one polite glass of beer/wine.

Dine Esty

Time Square Building, Ground Floor, B-Block, Sushant Lok 1, Gurgaon

Delhi

Fresc Co

Music & Mountains

Music & Mountains

We’ve talked about them before, and we love how we feel we’ve escaped to another space altogether, every time we visit. Couple that with some of Delhi’s best acoustic and folk music acts, and their spread of pizzas, salads, pastas and creative mocktails and you’ve got a winning meal. It’ll be respite from reality, if only for a while. There’s two options – one with cocktails and one without, so take your pick. We recommend their Cinnamon French Toast. It’s Sunday, you can indulge.

Music & Mountains Cafe

Shop M-23, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Fresc Co

Italian fans, unite and head for Fres Co’s brunch. We love their well-done pizzas and pastas. All their dishes are fresh and flavourful. It also includes nine type of salads, and five starters, along with a few dessert options. An added plus is their daylight-filled and airy interiors, which make for a holistic, happy dining experience.

Fresc Co

78, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Barbeque Nation

This is a haven for all kebab lovers, vegetarian and non-vegetarian alike. You can expect a wide array of starters, soups and main courses. Plus, salad and dessert, of course. They also like to treat their customers to a complimentary drink {the non-alcoholic kind}, you can choose from their Fiji mocktail, ice teas, lemonade and the regular soft drink choices. The food just keeps on coming; you’ll be so full and happy that a Sunday siesta is inevitable.

Barbeque Nation

Munshi Lal Building, 2nd Floor, N-19, Connaught Place, New Delhi

