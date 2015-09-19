All-You-Can-Eat Brunches under 1,500 Bucks in Delhi & Gurgaon

We’ve talked about them before, and we love how we feel we’ve escaped to another space altogether, every time we visit. Couple that with some of Delhi’s best acoustic and folk music acts, and their spread of pizzas, salads, pastas and creative mocktails and you’ve got a winning meal. It’ll be respite from reality, if only for a while. There’s two options – one with cocktails and one without, so take your pick. We recommend their Cinnamon French Toast. It’s Sunday, you can indulge.