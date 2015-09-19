With the alarming regularity with which we rush to brunch, it seems only wise to find some relatively economical options that allow us to indulge our appetites. Here’s where you can get a great Sunday brunch for INR 1,500 or less.
All-You-Can-Eat Brunches under 1,500 Bucks in Delhi & Gurgaon
Gurgaon
Fresc Co
Asia Seven
Pirates of Grill
Short of grilling your own meat, take the easier way out and let Pirates of Grill stoke the coal. With six starters and 12 mains for vegetarians, and five starters and six mains for non-vegetarians {in addition to the veggie stuff}, it all comes down to the dozen or so types of dessert to wrap up the afternoon.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Fresc Co
All you healthy people, this doesn’t have to be the day of sin! Thin crust pizzas and seven healthy mains are up for grabs, along with well-grilled mains, two soups, 14 salads and five starters. Yes, there is dessert {10 kinds} too, but hey! We ate responsibly before we got to this point, didn’t we?
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Asia Seven
If Pan-Asian is on your mind, you might want to skip over to Ambience Mall’s third floor and line up at the live sushi and khao suey counters that keep busy during Sunday brunch hours. If you’ve got room for more after unlimited rounds of those two, there’s soups, salads, starters, mains and desserts from the buffet.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Dine-Esty
Okay yes, we can’t get enough of Chinese. Not after Friday night in, not after Saturday night out. We’ve always loved Dine-esty’s star dishes that never fail to hit the spot; get these along with soups and appetisers and one polite glass of beer/wine.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Delhi
Fresc Co
Music & Mountains
Music & Mountains
We’ve talked about them before, and we love how we feel we’ve escaped to another space altogether, every time we visit. Couple that with some of Delhi’s best acoustic and folk music acts, and their spread of pizzas, salads, pastas and creative mocktails and you’ve got a winning meal. It’ll be respite from reality, if only for a while. There’s two options – one with cocktails and one without, so take your pick. We recommend their Cinnamon French Toast. It’s Sunday, you can indulge.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Fresc Co
Italian fans, unite and head for Fres Co’s brunch. We love their well-done pizzas and pastas. All their dishes are fresh and flavourful. It also includes nine type of salads, and five starters, along with a few dessert options. An added plus is their daylight-filled and airy interiors, which make for a holistic, happy dining experience.
- Price for two: ₹ 1900
Barbeque Nation
This is a haven for all kebab lovers, vegetarian and non-vegetarian alike. You can expect a wide array of starters, soups and main courses. Plus, salad and dessert, of course. They also like to treat their customers to a complimentary drink {the non-alcoholic kind}, you can choose from their Fiji mocktail, ice teas, lemonade and the regular soft drink choices. The food just keeps on coming; you’ll be so full and happy that a Sunday siesta is inevitable.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
