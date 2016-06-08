LBBBestOf: Sunday Brunches In Gurgaon

The sunny atrium at ground level is just right for when you want to feel all al-fresco. On Sundays, 56 Ristorante Italiano lays out a buffet with soups, starters, fresh bread and antipasti.

When it comes to the mains, you get to pick from a choice of pizza or pasta from the a la carte menu, and from an array of desserts that follow. Sounds good to us!

#LBBTip: An additional INR 50 gets you a glass of wine, a mocktail or a cold beer.

Price: INR 795 without drinks {plus taxes}