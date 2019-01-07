Here Are 8 Prime Spots For Watching An Epic Sunrise & Sunset In Delhi

img-gallery-featured

Want to catch a glimpse of the first (or last) rays of the sun in Delhi? Here are some of the best spots in the capital for some spectacular views.

Hauz Khas Lake

You may have been to the Hauz Khas lake, accessible from the Smokehouse Deli side of HKV, and seen people taking leisurely strolls. Visit this spot in the AM or when the sun’s going down, and watch the sun’s reflection come alive in the water. You can also perch yourself on the monument ruins for a more panoramic view.

Tourist Attractions

Hauz Khas Lake

4.3

X- 31, Hauz Khas Tank, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

    Partha Sarathi Rocks, JNU

    This might sound a bit arbit, but given JNU’s massive open spaces, it’s not that surprising. Provided the sky isn’t cloudy, you can watch the sunrise or sunset over the stadium at JNU, while also getting a view of a large chunk of South Delhi.

    Tourist Attractions

    Parthasarathi Rocks

    JNU Ring Road, JNU, New Delhi

    image-map-default

      Lotus Temple

      When you see the sun rising or setting behind the Lotus Temple, be prepared for a burst of colour in the sky. The silhouette of the flower-shaped temple only adds to the experience, making it an almost surreal sight.

      Monument

      Lotus Temple

      4.5

      Lotus Temple Road, Shambhu Dayal Bagh, Kalkaji, New Delhi

      image-map-default

        Humayun’s Tomb

        The last refuge of Mughal emperor, Humayun, the tomb is more of a palace. The beauty of the Persian architecture is further enhanced when the sun is going down; it covers the beautiful structure in a warm glow.

        Monument

        Humayun's Tomb

        Mathura Road, Nizamuddin, New Delhi

        image-map-default

          Raisina Hill/ Rajpath

          If you’ve been on a drive around Rashtrapati Bhavan down the curvy road, you know what we’re talking about. Next time, time your cruise with the sunrise or the sunset to catch perhaps one of the best views in the city. You can climb onto the elevation and feast your eyes on the orange and red hitting the sky.

          Other

          Raisina Hills

          Raisina Hills, New Delhi

          image-map-default

            Yamuna River

            The sun rising over, or setting into a large body of water is always a mesmerising sight, and the Yamuna river is no exception. Plant yourself on the bridge, gaze into the horizon and watch the spectacle unfold.

            Tourist Attractions

            Yamuna River

            Wazirabad Bridge, Wazirabad Mandiwala, Wazirabad, New Delhi

            image-map-default

              Sanjay Van

              This is considered to be one of the most haunted spots in the city. But if you’re still willing to pay it a visit, we say time it with the sunrise for an interrupted view of the rising sun amidst foliage and critters, away from the concrete jungle we live in.

              Tourist Attractions

              Sanjay Van

              Qila Rai Pithora, New Delhi

              image-map-default

                Aravalli Biodiversity Park

                Bound by JNU, Mehrauli, NH8 and the Palam Road, Aravalli Biodiversity Park is another foresty area free of civilisation. Boasting of diverse flora including a wide deciduous patch, the sunrise here is spectacular.

                Parks

                Aravalli Biodiversity Park

                Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

                image-map-default