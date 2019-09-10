Super-Cute Ceramics Crockery, Clay Planters & More At Clay Art

Clay Art: This tiny store in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 has a colourful shop full of clay wares. You’ll find everything from crockery to brightly-painted showpieces to planters at throwaway prices here. If you are willing to redecorate or add that pop to your dull kitchen and your house then this store has it all. As you walk into this store you will find beautiful pots starting from Rs 30(for those tiny ones) and can go up to Rs 1000(for those big ones). Starting from the regular plain ones to those stunning ceramic ones this store won’t disappoint you. Looking further you will discover some great crockery items—plates, soup bowls, salt shakers, coffee cups, beer mugs and more. They also have soap dispenser and dishes to beautify your bathroom. Apart from the basic clay wares, you will also find a gorgeous vase and candle stands. We’re sure you will be in love as you enter this tiny cute store.