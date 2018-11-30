Can't Get Enough Of Dim Sums? Check Out This Amazing Deal At Royal China

I'm a fan of Chinese cuisine, and I enjoy well-made Chinese food. One might think it's easy to find authentic fare in the city, but it's actually pretty difficult. But when I do find a good place, I can only order a dish or two since I have to finish it all by myself, plus ordering more means a huge bill. I have been going to Royal China for a few years now, and I think they make delicious Chinese fare. They have this amazing dim sum deal at INR 1,450 (plus taxes) per person wherein you can enjoy 24 different varieties of dim sums as well as get a soup, noodle or rice plus dessert! (WOW!) It's a must-try deal for any dim sum lover. Plus, they also offer a wonderful executive lunch for a little under INR 1,000 (plus taxes).