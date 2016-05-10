Get High On Super-Sized Burgers At The Joint Café

This menu is bound to spoil you with its expansive range of burgers, platters, appetisers and much more. There is something for everyone and everything delivers in taste. They offer breakfast options like The Hangover Breakfast; burgers such as the Illegal Ammo and Hot Mama Deluxe, hot dogs, appetisers and a variety of other dishes make for a hearty meal, which you sometimes won’t even be able to finish.

The meats are well cooked and the flavours are balanced with fresh ingredients and interesting sauces. The Banana Caramel and the Tiramisu Cheese Cake shake are must tries for those who wish to try something beyond the same old chocolate and coffee variants.