Get Lobs, Bobs Or Make Over At This Pretty Cool Salon, Martina Wu

Martina Wu

Salons

Martina Wu

Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

C-93, Ground Floor, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The best place in Delhi for super cute LOBS and BOBS! I had always had long locks and going all short for a fun summer look though had been there on my mind for a while but letting the length go had put me in a dilemma. Thanks to Martina Wu that I discovered a year back, I have fallen in love with the LOB that Martina & Reeta gave me and have maintained it ever since. A cut from Martina costs ₹1,800/- + GST and from Reeta costs ₹900/- + GST.

What Could Be Better?

Even though the haircut would burn a hole in your pocket. It’s completely worth the money paid.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

