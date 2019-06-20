Get Lobs, Bobs Or Make Over At This Pretty Cool Salon, Martina Wu

The best place in Delhi for super cute LOBS and BOBS! I had always had long locks and going all short for a fun summer look though had been there on my mind for a while but letting the length go had put me in a dilemma. Thanks to Martina Wu that I discovered a year back, I have fallen in love with the LOB that Martina & Reeta gave me and have maintained it ever since. A cut from Martina costs ₹1,800/- + GST and from Reeta costs ₹900/- + GST.