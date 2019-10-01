Superb View, Amazing Cocktails & Delish Food In Aerocity!

La Roca: We went on Thursday afternoon and it was quite. The music was good. it has great ambience to chill out with friends and bae. Now coming to the food : * Beetroot & kale salad it was crunchy and delicious - Superfood, with ultra-thin beetroot and shredded kale with goat cheese and walnuts sprinkled on it generously * Sambal Oelek Chicken - Nicely grilled with special chutney and served on pita bread and the portion is quite filling! * Paneer Shashlik - Initially I thought that the tasty, spicy layer of crumbs is of papad, but it was indeed corn crumbs * Chicken and Jalapeño pide- Was average, can skip it! * Best of the entire lot - Mushroom Risotto- The smoky, charcoal flavour in the dish was actually of the mushrooms - and if you are here then you have to try this for sure!! The drinks now : * Elderflower & basil cooler - A must-have a refreshing drink! * Mango & passion fruit sour - The flavour of passion fruit, mango juice and kafir lime flavour is again awesome! * Mr Boats - This was one hell of a huge drink, good for two people: vodka, basil, lime slices and sprinkled with colourful flowers! * Scent: Very beautifully blended galangal syrup, white rum and lemongrass flavour Dessert part : * Tres Leches - Have to try the dessert - pleasure on the palate * Churros with chocolate is something of you want you can skip! Overall - a must place to go if you are in Aerocity!