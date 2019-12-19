Stay At This Homestay In Manali For Peace & Tranquillity

This gorgeous homestay in Manali is just a few minutes walk from the Mall road and the famous Hadimba Temple. Surrounded by lush greenery and orchards away from the touristy crowds, this place is a must-visit if you wish to spend some time in solitude and peace. With a mesmerising view of the Himalayas, you can just relax in the garden on the swing chairs or explore the hidden trails nearby. And the Italian restaurant, Il Forno is just next to the property, while the hippie town of old Manali is a 7-minute drive from the location. The rooms are done beautifully with wooden decor, big windows provide a perfect view, and there are cosy beds. The property has double rooms and a 3-bedroom cottage along with a sitting area with fireplace, beautifully decorated garden to soak in the morning sun. They serve scrumptious breakfast. Oh, and the staff is polite and cooperative. They have an in-house kitchen where they cook home-like food for their guests. At night, you can just lay under the starry skies and enjoy the birds' company. The host, Mr Pankaj, is friendly and will try his best to give you an authentic mountain experience. So, if you are looking for a rejuvenating break, this is where you should head to. PS - They are pet-friendly too.