Sushiya Is Delivering Sushis In Delhi Ncr & We Can't Keep Calm!

While scrolling through food delivery apps online, I came to know about Sushiya which is a delivery outlet in South Delhi. As I am starting to like Sushis after having a variety of it from different restaurants, I thought to give it a try. I ordered Spicy chicken sushi roll, Teriyaki chicken roll and Prawns tempura roll along with yakitori which is chicken skewer. The rolls were put together in one box which looked presentable and alluring. The rolls were fine but little dry. Yakitori was good with not so usual taste of chicken skewers due to the sauces that they had used. If you are hungry for sushis then order to try their amazing range of sushis.