Sustain Apparels stems from Good Earth, the store that makes us want to move shamelessly right in as if it were our own house. With a sublime balance of traditional crafts and modern sophistication, Sustain’s collection comprises diverse indigenous fabrics and contemporary silhouettes.
Sustain Apparels: A Luxury Design Label by Good Earth
- Upwards: ₹ 500
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
The scoop
The style
Sustain Apparel has a variety of collections, ranging from festive wear to light winter wear to resort wear. Subtle and rich colours are used, enhanced with accents of embroidery, prints, and embellishments. The kurtas can be paired with pants, skirts, lehengas, shararas and farshis {a pyjama of sorts} and the look can be completed by throwing on a scarf, shawl, odhni, or a stole.
What we love
The novelty of Sustain is that they present their clothes as part of complete ensembles—pieces are layered together to show how they’d complement one another, which makes our work a lot easier. Accessories and shoes are also available at the store to go with the clothing.
We love Farzana Silk Farshi {from the Kashika collection}, which is a beautiful pink bottom with brocade and gold embroidery at the ankles. We feel it is a versatile piece, as it can be worn for a wedding when paired with a dressy kurta, for brunch when worn with a top, and can even be an office staple when paired with a white shirt.
Who it’s for
The clothes are relaxed yet chic, that make them suitable for all body types. They can work equally well for a young working professional as well as a woman well into her 50s. If you are not into bling for this wedding season, these pieces are a great option for a refined yet festive look.
Where: For a complete list of stores click here, or you can shop online here.
Contact: +91 9582999888, +91 9582999555
Price: Starting at INR 1,800
For updates on Sustain Apparels, follow Good Earth on Facebook here.
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
- Upwards: ₹ 500
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Comments (0)