Sustain Apparels: A Luxury Design Label by Good Earth

The novelty of Sustain is that they present their clothes as part of complete ensembles—pieces are layered together to show how they’d complement one another, which makes our work a lot easier. Accessories and shoes are also available at the store to go with the clothing.

We love Farzana Silk Farshi {from the Kashika collection}, which is a beautiful pink bottom with brocade and gold embroidery at the ankles. We feel it is a versatile piece, as it can be worn for a wedding when paired with a dressy kurta, for brunch when worn with a top, and can even be an office staple when paired with a white shirt.