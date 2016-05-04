Svasti: IGNCA’s Shop For Jharokhas, Postcards & Rare DVDs

While Svasti has an extensive range of souvenirs, their most exclusive offering is the range of IGNCA DVDs. Their collection of rare movies and productions on the intangible heritage of India is exhaustive. You can find documentaries on subjects ranging from tribal dance to oral traditions of the Vedas; from festivals to biographies of classical exponents – all for INR 150.

Besides this, they have the usual HHEC {Handicrafts and Handlooms Exports Corporation of India Limited} fare of trinkets and collectibles. Our favourite finds were the brass locks embossed with Hindu gods and goddesses {sure to keep evil intrusions away, we’re told} and brass Digambara representations of a siddha, shown as an empty space, for the spiritually inclined.