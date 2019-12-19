This Label In Ghitorni Does Colourful Dresses, Jumpsuits & More

Swatee Singh Label in Ghitorni is a surprising find in a market full of furniture stores and to say that we liked it, would be an understatement.

Launched in 2014 by Swatee Singh, the eponymous label is known for its collection of timeless pieces that exude sophistication and finesse. We found some great looking dresses, jumpsuits, and gowns at the store. From halter necks, panelled hems to peplum and asymmetric drapes, the range of dresses are pretty varied and the pleated neck fay dress was our personal favourite. Prices for the dresses start at INR 8,000.

Jumpsuits are another thing worth checking out at Swatee Singh Label. With pleats, frills, and sheer details and colours like deep purple, ivory, fuchsia, and more on offer, you're gonna be spoilt for choice for sure. Prices for the jumpsuits start INR 10,000.

The label also does structured, flared, lace panelled, pleated, and more kinds of gowns starting at INR 16,000. You should also not miss out on the peplum shirts and geometric tops at Swatee Singh Label. Prices for the tops start at INR 6,000.

Swatee Singh Label is open from 10 AM - 7 PM from Monday - Saturday (closed on Sunday) and we recommend calling them up for an appointment before popping in. Ghitorni is the nearest metro station.