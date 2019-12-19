A regular haunt for students of Sri Venkateswara College, 2 Bandits is the perfect place to grab a quick bite and chill with friends. It serves a variety of cuisines {Indian, Italian, continental and more}, so it caters to all tastes. There’s definitely something for everyone.
Swing Seats & Large Portions of Food at 2 Bandits
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: AIIMS
In a nutshell
2 Bandits has great ambience and decor—the walls are adorned with kitsch pieces, there are swings that double up as seats, and the music selection is great. The service is expedient, and the food, delish. Portions are large, and one meal will do for two, with food to spare!
Must Eat
Dragon Rolls {Chinese spring rolls with veggies/chicken served with a chilli dipping sauce} and the Arrabbiata Pasta. Classic dishes that are well done.
Must Drink
Any of the shakes, but the KitKat and Ferrero Rocher are both crowd-pleasers
What we loved
The makeshift tree with ‘leaves’ of paper that you can scribble on. Leave your thoughts for others to read, we say.
Best time to visit
12pm – 4pm on weekdays if you don’t mind a lively crowd, and anytime after 4pm if crowds aren’t your thing. Saturdays are always packed.
#LBBTip
Play a game of Jenga, Ludo or Uno while you wait for your food. Be sure to ask the servers for your game of choice.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: AIIMS
Comments (0)