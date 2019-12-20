Switch To Healthy Meal At This Newly Opened Place In Punjabi Bagh

Hello Delhiites! If you’re looking for a place where you can get healthy yet scrumptious food to feed on with your workout buddy then you should definitely try this newly opened place. Nutrition Port is the answer to our ‘healthy food’ prayers. Situated in Punjabi Bagh this place has super cute and lively décor. You will be amazed to see the variety of options on the menu. Offering yummy salads, smoothies bowl, fresh juices, healthy bowls and some much more you get it all here. Hummus Tahina, Mixed Berry & Apple Smoothie Bowl, Spring Chicken Bowl, Veg Burrito Bowl, are some of the best bowls to try. The menu has a separate section for people following Keto Diet offering unique dishes like Three Cheese Omelette, Keto Chicken Enchilada Bowl, Cheese Crusted Cottage Steak and more. You also get calorie-controlled Burgers, Sandwiches, Pasta and Pizza to choose from. To accompany your healthy food you a whole range of refreshing drinks to order that is amazing for weight loss, healthy, fresh and sugar-free. Some of the drink that you must try will include All Day Energizer, Weekend Warrior, Pamper Your Skin, Humble Detox and Hazelnut Blend Coffee. So next time when you’re craving for some healthy yet yummy food, just drop by this place and do try them!