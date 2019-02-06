If you are in Noida and want to enjoy the nightlife then Sky House Cafe is a great place for you! They have live performances on a daily basis and plays good tracks. The food is really good over here especially the tandoori chicken. They have an indoor as well as an outdoor.
This Cafe In Noida Might Be Your Next Hangout Spot!
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 2300
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NOIDA CITY CENTRE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Drinks need to be served chilled.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
