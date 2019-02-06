This Cafe In Noida Might Be Your Next Hangout Spot!

Lounges

SkyHouse

Sector 32, Noida
Logix City Centre Mall, 5th Floor, Sector 32, Noida

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are in Noida and want to enjoy the nightlife then Sky House Cafe is a great place for you! They have live performances on a daily basis and plays good tracks. The food is really good over here especially the tandoori chicken. They have an indoor as well as an outdoor.

What Could Be Better?

Drinks need to be served chilled.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

