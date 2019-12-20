Shop For Elegant Lehengas, Gowns & Suit Sets At Tacfab

Tacfab is a store that stocks a range of elegant women's apparel. So, you can shop for salwar suits, semi-stitched, unstitched fabrics, dress material and a lot more. They have a new range of winter-wear suits (perfect for the season), casual and office-wear suit sets, and more. If you're looking for fancier options, you can check out their sharara-gharara suit sets, anarkali suits and their lehenga and their gown collection (starting at INR 2,000) is elegant as well!

I would personally recommend shopping from Tacfab for fancy occasions, but their collections of simple (yet pretty) kurtis are something that I would want to get my hands on. Their basic kurtis are priced somewhere around INR 500 - 1,000.

Price: INR 1,500 upwards.