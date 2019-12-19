This Is Nacho Regular Fast Food Joint: Taco Bell

Unlike what you’d expect from it {considering it is after all a fast food chain}, the food does not disappoint too much. Service does not take much time here, and that is always a plus. We tried a thing or two from every section and liked the Chipotle Chicken Chalupa and Chipotle Burrito. The Indian offerings are good, but not something we’d recommend. Fillings vary from time to time, so don’t hold yourself back in telling the servers to fill your taco well.

Another downside of the place is that it does not have much to offer in the beverage section.