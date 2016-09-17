Taj Palace Opens A New Chinese Restaurant: Spicy Duck

The focus on the menu here {to state the obvious} is duck, and you can have this in a variety of forms including Peking Duck and Crispy Duck with shrimps. But there is more to it, like the mushroom, milk and truffle oil dim sums, pan fried lamb rack in black pepper and Prawns Superior in Spicy Sauce.

The food is going to be all about home-infused oils, aromatic spices and a deviation from an overuse of condiments.

They’re also working on a cocktail menu and have lots and lots of Tsing Tao beer stocked up for all you guzzlers.