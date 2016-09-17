Taj Palace Hotel is all set to start serving an authentic Chinese menu from the Taishan and Chengdu sub-regions of Sichuan and Canton provinces in China at it’s new restaurant: Spicy Duck.
Taj Palace Opens A New Chinese Restaurant: Spicy Duck
Good Duck
The focus on the menu here {to state the obvious} is duck, and you can have this in a variety of forms including Peking Duck and Crispy Duck with shrimps. But there is more to it, like the mushroom, milk and truffle oil dim sums, pan fried lamb rack in black pepper and Prawns Superior in Spicy Sauce.
The food is going to be all about home-infused oils, aromatic spices and a deviation from an overuse of condiments.
They’re also working on a cocktail menu and have lots and lots of Tsing Tao beer stocked up for all you guzzlers.
So, We're Saying...
It’s Taj and going by our previous experiences, we know they take their food seriously, If you happen to try Spicy Duck before us, let us know what you liked in the comments below!
